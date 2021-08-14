Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €14.60 at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

