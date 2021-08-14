Cormark Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$63.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.56.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$47.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$50.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.