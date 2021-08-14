Cormark Comments on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,313,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.