Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$8.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.78.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.