CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.35

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.35 and last traded at $141.96, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.81.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.