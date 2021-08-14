CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $142.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

