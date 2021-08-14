Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 3,966,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,701. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

