Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in July

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cool Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Cool Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
