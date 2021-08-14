Contrasting Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 11.51 -$5.78 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 6.59 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.49

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.05, indicating that its stock price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -147.51% N/A -58.96% Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sphere 3D and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 144.54%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

