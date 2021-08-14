Contrasting Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ferroglobe and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.91 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.76 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.68

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

