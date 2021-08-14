Contrasting CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CBTX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CBTX and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $153.47 million 4.16 $26.36 million $1.06 24.50 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.88 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBTX and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 25.69% 7.01% 0.97% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBTX beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

