Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 99,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,671 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a positive return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

