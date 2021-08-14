Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
