Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.