Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 69.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 77,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $515.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.