ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

