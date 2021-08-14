Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

