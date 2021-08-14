Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CFXTF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

