Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post $80.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.39 million and the lowest is $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP remained flat at $$8.72 during midday trading on Friday. 60,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

