Comparing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ThredUp and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. CDW has a consensus target price of $193.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than CDW.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 12.13 -$47.88 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.48 $788.50 million $6.55 30.28

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

CDW beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

