Comparing Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) & Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Emtec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 6.93 $33.62 million $2.05 13.84 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 63.91% 18.82% 7.83% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Newtek Business Services and Emtec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 1 2 0 0 1.67 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Newtek Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newtek Business Services is more favorable than Emtec.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Emtec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

