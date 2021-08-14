Comparing MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) & Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A MorphoSys -68.05% -16.50% -6.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiziana Life Sciences and MorphoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A MorphoSys $374.30 million 5.00 $111.82 million $0.85 16.08

MorphoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Tiziana Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tiziana Life Sciences and MorphoSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 MorphoSys 0 8 4 0 2.33

Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 452.33%. MorphoSys has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 110.86%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences beats MorphoSys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. It has a collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical Inc. to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients with intranasal foralumab, a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Andreas Pluckthun and Simon E. Moroney in July 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.