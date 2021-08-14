Comparing BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of BWX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BWX Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BWX Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 12.70% 43.51% 11.81% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BWX Technologies and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.12 billion 2.48 $278.67 million $3.03 18.24 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.84 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. It also provides missile launch tubes for the United States Navy submarines; converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium; and receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials. Its Nuclear Services Group segment provides nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services for the United States government-owned facilities; develops technology for advanced nuclear power sources application; designs, engineers, licenses, and manufactures advance nuclear reactors; and inspects and services steam generators, heat exchangers, reactors, fuel handling systems, and balance of plants; and provides non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions, and nuclear fuel. Its Nuclear Power Group segment offers commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and containers; nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, and related services, as well as engineering and in-plant services for nuclear power plants; and medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. It also designs, manufactures, commissions, and services nuclear power generation equipment. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

