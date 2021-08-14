Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bilibili and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95% Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 12.84 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -55.71 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.61 -$311.87 million $0.55 41.27

Clarivate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bilibili and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 9 0 2.90 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.00%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Clarivate beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.