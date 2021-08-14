Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 366,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $24,208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

