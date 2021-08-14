Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. 366,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
