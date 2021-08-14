Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

