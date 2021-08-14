Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.13

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $9.32. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 1,888,359 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $10,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

