Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -289.88 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

