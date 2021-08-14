Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Jason Dilger Sells 23,006 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.36 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

