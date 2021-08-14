Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSB opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

