Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 661,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.05% of Bull Horn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHSE stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

