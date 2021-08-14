Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 659,998 Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 659,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

ITQRU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

