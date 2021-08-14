Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 207,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 215,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

