Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 637,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $10,417,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $9,111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $7,313,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24.

