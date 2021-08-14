Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 737,311 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.22% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

KAIR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.