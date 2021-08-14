CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.55.

MMX stock opened at C$5.86 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.47 and a 1 year high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$827.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.23%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

