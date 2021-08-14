CIBC Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

