CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 46,145 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $19.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,226,860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

