Chimpion Trading Up 4.4% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $94.04 million and approximately $847,939.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.97 or 0.00884875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00103848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.