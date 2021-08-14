Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.53.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$656.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

