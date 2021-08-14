Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGIFF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.54.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $4.90 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

