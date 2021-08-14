ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

CCXI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

