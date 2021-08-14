Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,675 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.