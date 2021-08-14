CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.

ETR CWC opened at €119.80 ($140.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm has a market cap of $863.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.46. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1 year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

