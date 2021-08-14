CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 528.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

