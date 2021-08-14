Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IPSC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 213,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,183. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

IPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

