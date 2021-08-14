Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $169,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

