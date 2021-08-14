Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.63 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.