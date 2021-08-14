Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Sells $123,894.50 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

