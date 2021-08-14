Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $261.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.76.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.