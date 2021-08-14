Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.